MODESTO (CBS13) — A 51-year-old off-duty Modesto Police officer was arrested Aug. 7 after he was involved in a physical altercation with his estranged girlfriend in Riverbank, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.
After conducting a criminal investigation into the incident, deputies arrested David Ramirez for domestic violence.
The Modesto Police Department has initiated an investigation and placed Ramirez on administrative leave until the conclusion of their investigation.
Ramirez is a 22-year veteran of the police force and is currently assigned as a detective in the Property Crimes Unit.
The sheriff’s office is overseeing the criminal investigation.
