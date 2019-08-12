SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings are opening the 2019-20 season in Phoenix come Oct. 23.
On Monday, the NBA revealed its schedule for the next season.
It will be the Kings’ 35th season in Sacramento. Sacramento’s first home game is scheduled for Oct. 25 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Every game.
Every detail.
Our 2019-20 Schedule 📆 » https://t.co/xamNDwUEAm pic.twitter.com/sbdWKMKDYE
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 12, 2019
Other games of note include a Nov. 6 date against the NBA champion Raptors in Canada, a New Year’s Eve game against Kawhi Leonard’s LA Clippers, and a national broadcast on ESPN hosted from the Golden 1 Center on March 11 against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Kings will be making their first visit to the Golden State Warriors’ new San Francisco home, the Chase Center, come Dec. 15. The Lakers will be coming to Sacramento for two games, one on Feb. 1 and another on April 20.
For the full list of games, and other ticket information, head to the Sacramento Kings’ website.
You must log in to post a comment.