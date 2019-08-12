STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities have released a surveillance photo of a vehicle of interest in the May 2019 freeway shooting that left a man dead.
The incident happened on the night of May 28 along northbound Interstate 5, north of Charter Way.
California Highway Patrol says officers found a man in the driver’s seat of a car who had been shot multiple times. That man, 21-year-old Robert Joe Renteria III, was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
Monday, Stockton police released a surveillance photo that captured a vehicle possibly linked to the shooting. It appears to be an early-2000s model Toyota Tacoma or Ford Ranger with a center high mounted light above its rear window.
A $10,000 reward for information is being offered.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact investigators at (916) 870-5490.
