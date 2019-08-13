  • CBS13On Air

NATOMAS (CBS13) — A multi-vehicle collision involving a big rig on eastbound Interstate 80 at Truxel Road is blocking traffic.

The CHP said they are investigating the crash that is blocking the three left lanes.

CHP said no injuries were reported in the crash.

Avoid the area or slow for emergency crews.

