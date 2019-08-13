Comments
NATOMAS (CBS13) — A multi-vehicle collision involving a big rig on eastbound Interstate 80 at Truxel Road is blocking traffic.
The CHP said they are investigating the crash that is blocking the three left lanes.
@CHPNSac is investigating a multiple vehicle traffic collision with a big rig involved I-80 e/b e/of Truxel Rd. Fortunately there are no reported injuries but the #1, #2, and #3 lanes are currently blocked. Please seek an alternate route or slow for emergency crews working. pic.twitter.com/86B4GWemhK
— CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) August 14, 2019
CHP said no injuries were reported in the crash.
Avoid the area or slow for emergency crews.
