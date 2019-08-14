Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Authorities say eight people have been displaced after a two-alarm fire at a Fairfield home early Wednesday morning.
The scene was along the 300 block of E. Kentucky Street.
Fairfield Fire says firefighters responded to the scene a little before 4 a.m. Flames had spread from a boat and vehicle to a home, firefighters say.
Several structures nearby were threatened, but firefighters were able to get the flames under control before anything else could be damaged. Still, the first home involved was a total loss, firefighters said.
No one was hurt in the incident, but four adults and four children have been displaced by the fire.
Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.
