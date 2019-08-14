EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on a fire burning between Shingle Springs and Placerville:

2:36 p.m.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says they’re starting to let people who were evacuated go back home.

#edso is starting to repopulate the evacuated areas via @SgtPrencipe — El Dorado Sheriff (@ElDoradoSheriff) August 14, 2019

2:19 p.m.

Authorities say forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

According to Cal Fire, the fire has burned 20 acres. Evacuations are still in place.

Westbound Highway 50 has been reopened, but eastbound lanes remain closed.

1:59 p.m.

Eastbound Highway 50 is closed between Shingle Springs and Placerville due to a fire.

The scene is near Greenstone Road, about 6 miles west of Placerville.

West bound highway 50 at greenstone is being opened for traffic. East bound is still closed #edso #wildlandfire pic.twitter.com/VTMxfmW6QB — Sgt Anthony Prencipe (@SgtPrencipe) August 14, 2019

The incident appears to have started as a vehicle fire just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cal Fire says. Flames then spread to surrounding vegetation.

Cal Fire crews are at the scene. Evacuations are in place for homes off Studebaker Road, according to California Highway Patrol.

Highway 50 was closed for a time in both directions, but westbound has since been reopened. Eastbound lanes remain closed. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and no estimated time of reopening has been given.

More information to come.