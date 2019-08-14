  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:rancho cordova news

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Evacuations have been lifted after a garbage truck backed into a building and severed its fuel line late Wednesday morning.

The scene was in Rancho Cordova along the 10000 block of Old Placerville Road.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a caller reported hearing an explosion in the area around 10:45 a.m. Metro Fire crews responded and found that a natural gas-powered dump truck had backed into a building.

A small leak prompted momentary concern in the area. But, Metro Fire says the leak has dissipated and all evacuations have been lifted.

All roads in the area have been reopened.

Comments