RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Evacuations have been lifted after a garbage truck backed into a building and severed its fuel line late Wednesday morning.
The scene was in Rancho Cordova along the 10000 block of Old Placerville Road.
#MetroFire is o/s of a natural gas powered dump truck that, after backing into a building severed its fuel line. A small leak quickly dissipated and all evacuations have been lifted. pic.twitter.com/8ZBb2qQgB7
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 14, 2019
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a caller reported hearing an explosion in the area around 10:45 a.m. Metro Fire crews responded and found that a natural gas-powered dump truck had backed into a building.
A small leak prompted momentary concern in the area. But, Metro Fire says the leak has dissipated and all evacuations have been lifted.
All roads in the area have been reopened.
