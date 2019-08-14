Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento City College president was injured in a major crash on Highway 50, the school says.
Officials say President Michael Gutierrez was involved in the Monday morning crash on the westbound side of the freeway, near the Harbor Boulevard off-ramp. He suffered major injuries, but is now doing OK and is recovering at the hospital.
It’s unclear what exactly led up to the crash, but four cars were involved.
Gutierrez was on his way to City College’s Davis Center, according to a report in the school’s newspaper on the crash.
An email was sent to the City College community informing them that Gutierrez had been involved in a serious crash.
Gutierrez has served as City College president since July 2017.
