AVALON (AP) — Authorities found 1,300 pounds (590 kilograms) of plastic-wrapped marijuana floating in the ocean near Santa Catalina Island off the Southern California coast.
The Daily News reports Wednesday that the U.S. Coast Guard acting on a tip discovered 43 bales of pot worth about $1 million.
The marijuana was transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Federal officials are investigating where it came from.
