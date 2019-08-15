



FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — The Fairfield Police Department holds community safety forums throughout the year. By coincidence, the topic of discussion Thursday night was active shooter training.

Community members from churches and businesses as well as everyday citizens listened as first responders drilled home the message that everyone should have a plan and that the plan doesn’t have to be complicated.

The topic was timely with the recent mass shootings in Gilroy, Ohio and Texas. Lieutenant Jausiah Jacobson of Fairfield Police SWAT unit said the presentation wasn’t planned because of the newsworthy events, but it is what many people are talking about.

“I realize those events have been in the news recently, it’s an unfortunate coincidence,” said Jacobson. “Maybe the timing is good because it is on everyone’s mind.”

Fairfield’s active shooter killer team was formed seven years ago with members of police and fire working together. In front of a packed crowd in city hall chambers, that team answered questions about what you should do if caught in an active shooter situation.

Jacobson says it’s about shaving seconds to save a life and people should first look to evacuate and encourage others to follow them.

“The first three things we want you to do is run, if you cant run hide, if you can’t hide, then fight,” Jacobson said.

The presentation included slide shows of major U.S. shooing from Gilroy, Virginia Tech Columbine and Stoneman Douglas. John Davis was attending with members from his church in Fairfield and said the reality hit close to home.

“I mean, you could be anywhere and this could happen so I just think we should be prepared,“ said Davis.

The Fairfield Fire Department was also on hand and displayed helmets, bulletproof vests and trauma kits that will be part of the equipment on all trucks. They said each truck will be equipped with four.

Battalion Chief Robb Herrick said it’s also necessary that all members of the public take a first aid course.

“There are classes that are actually tailored for these types of incidents called “Stop The Bleed courses” it’s a 2-hour class,” Herrick said.

The information was timely for many reasons large crowds are expected for the Tomato and Vine Festival that takes place in Fairfield this weekend.