DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) – Don’t be alarmed if you see a strange-looking semi-truck up in the high country.
California Highway Patrol’s Donner Pass division says Tesla is testing out their new electric tractor-trailer in their area on Thursday.
Officials say the electric truck, known as the Tesla Semi, was testing out handling a load of about 75,000 pounds of concrete blocks.
According to CHP, the truck was meeting or exceeding range estimates.
“Electric trucks are definitely the future,” CHP wrote. “We look forward to seeing more electric trucks on the road.”
Tesla has been testing out the semi around California. While it’s still technically in its prototype phase, several companies have already made pre-orders for the Tesla Semi.
According to Tesla’s website, the Semi will have a range of 300-500 miles.
