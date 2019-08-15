WOODLAND (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a fire that started from a venting gas tank at the Yolobus Yard Thursday night.
The fire started in 350 block of Industrial Drive on Thursday evening. Firefighters said an underground storage tank started venting with flames visible. Master streams were utilized to cool the equipment until the gas could be shut off.
By 9:30 p.m., crews were able to put the gas leak out. Firefighters kept the gas compressor coll enough to keep it from exploding. The fuel was turned off. No one was injured in the incident.
The incident did affect some of the bus routes for Friday, according to Yolo County. The county said Yolobus may not be able to fuel all buses necessary to provide all scheduled services.
The following routes and trips may not be operated on August 16, 2019:
Route 43, 7:07 and 7:27 a.m. departures
Route 45: 6:15 and 6:35 a.m. departures
Route 230: 6:49 a.m. departure
Route 44: 6:45 a.m. departure
Please contact customer service at 530-666-2877 for additional trip information.
You must log in to post a comment.