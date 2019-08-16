Comments
CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – An 87-year-old San Andreas woman who was missing since early August has been found dead, authorities say.
Helen Coultrup was last seen on Aug. 3 driving her Toyota hatchback. Thursday morning, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office got a report from someone saying they had spotted Coultrup’s car on a dirt road near Wilseyville.
Search crews eventually found the vehicle, but it wasn’t until Friday that crews located what’s believed to be Coultrup’s remains.
The sheriff’s office says that “heavy animal activity” has tampered with the remains.
Other items identifying Coultrup as the person found dead were also found in the area, authorities say.
Coultrup’s exact cause of death is still being investigated.
