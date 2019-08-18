Comments
8:14 p.m. — CHP Auburn has now reported that two lanes are blocked on I-80 westbound.
Officials say a big rig carrying frozen meat caught fire and became engulfed.
No injuries were reported. No ETO for lanes to clear.
NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — One lane is blocked on Interstate 80 westbound near Newcastle Road due to a big rig truck that is fully engulfed in flames.
The California Highway Patrol reported the fire at around 4:40 p.m.
Officials say there is no current ETO on the closed lane.
More details to follow.
