SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — An inmate being processed at the San Joaquin County Jail was found to be in possession of 10 bindles of heroin, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office said inmate Robert Leard was being processed in the booking department when correctional officers conducted a pat-down and found a bindle of heroin on him.
This led officers to a strip search, where they say they found another nine bindles of heroin.
Leard was charged with a felony for bringing drugs into the jail on top of his original booking charges.
