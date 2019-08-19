  • CBS13On Air

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A road rage incident in Roseville on Saturday ended with the arrest of 32-year-old Jeremy Miller, says Roseville police.

Officers responded to the scene on the 4000 block of Foothills Boulevard after reports of a driver waving a gun.

Shortly after, Miller was found and his vehicle searched.

Officers found a shotgun and handgun, both loaded, in the suspect’s car.

Miller was booked into the South Placer Jail on charges of assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, making criminal threats, and other weapons-related charges.

