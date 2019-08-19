Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are investigating suspicious deaths after two adults were found dead in a home Monday.
Officers were called to the home in the 1700 block of Sacchetti Circle Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. for a welfare check.
When officers entered the home they found an adult male and female dead with apparent trauma to their bodies. Detectives are investigating the deaths and are waiting for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
Police say there are not looking for suspects at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.