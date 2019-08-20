Comments
GOLD RUN (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol says they will be stepping up enforcement after a spike in brake fires.
Officers say they’ve been dealing with a “high level” of commercial vehicle brake fires recently.
Just on Monday, CHP Gold Run had to divert traffic on westbound Interstate 80 due to a big rig that caught fire. That fire spread to surrounding vegetation, but it was stopped before more damage could be done.
In response that fire and other incidents, CHP says they’re putting extra units to focus on enforcement.
Officers will be out looking for speed and brake check violators.
