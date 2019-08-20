STOCKTON (CBS13) – A police chase ended in a violent crash that sent the two people who were in the suspect car to the hospital with major injuries.
The incident started around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when a California Highway Patrol officer tried to pull over a car on northbound Highway 99. The car took off, however, hitting speeds of up to 120 mph at one point.
Officers say the suspect eventually took the Hammer Lane off-ramp and continued to speed. Eventually, at the intersection of Maranatha Drive, the suspect crashed into another car and flipped over.
The car ended up coming to a rest on its roof. Two people inside were then taken to the hospital with major injuries, while the driver of the other car suffered only minor injuries.
As of 2 p.m., both directions of Hammer Lane are closed from Highway 99 to Sampson Road.
