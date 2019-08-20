MODESTO (CBS13) – Two students are under arrest after an alleged Snapchat post that made a threat towards Beyer High School.
Modesto police say, Monday night, officers started investigating after a concerned student reported seeing a threatening post on Snapchat. The post showed a student holding what looked like a firearm and was allegedly captioned “Don’t go to school tomorrow.”
With the help school and district staff, officers were able to identify and arrest two Beyer High students in connection to the apparent threat. All of this happened before school started on Tuesday, police note.
The two students arrested were not armed, and police say no weapons were ever found. Police say the firearm that was used in the Snapchat was a replica-style pellet gun.
Both students, only identified as boys currently enrolled at Beyer High, have been booked into Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall.
