CERES (CBS13) — Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a residential burglary suspect after a break-in Tuesday night.
Officers said a homeowner called police after seeing a subject in his home on the 3300 block of Puma Way from his security system. The owner was not home at the time he called but said the residence had been burglarized at least three times over the last few months.
When the officers arrived on the scene, they said they heard glass breaking and began searching the area. Officer Izquierdo noticed a Hispanic male wearing a black shirt with pants and a green hat on his cellphone walking in the area. When he called out to the subject, the person ran away and evaded police.
Officers believe the suspect got a ride out of the area from an accomplice nearby.
If anyone can identify the suspect, they are asked to contact Detective Viramontes at 209-538-5730.
