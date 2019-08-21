  • CBS13On Air

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — There’s a new dog in town, patrolling the streets of South Lake Tahoe.

K9 Rocky and Officer Wilson with Lisa Maloff. (credit: City of South Lake Tahoe)

K9 Rocky was sworn in at the South Lake Tahoe City Council Tuesday after he completed three months of training with his handler, Officer Cory Wilson.

K9 Rocky (credit: City of South Lake Tahoe)

Thanks to a $50,000 donation from Lista Maloff to the Lake Tahoe Police Canine Association. Maloff got to meet Rocky and Wilson last week at her home.

Wilson and K9 Rocky are no on patrol at the police department.

