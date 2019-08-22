Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A search is on for a man police say stole a person’s wallet, then ran up thousands of dollars in credit card charges.
The incident happened back on Aug. 17. Roseville police say, around 7 p.m., the man stole a wallet from someone who was shopping at a grocery store in the city.
Almost immediately after, the man then went to two other Roseville stores and started making fraudulent purchases with the victim’s credit cards.
In total, police say more than $17,000 in credit card charges were racked up.
Surveillance photos of the suspect were released by Roseville police on Thursday. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call investigators at (916) 746-1059.
