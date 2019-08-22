Comments
LINCOLN (CBS13) — A stolen vehicle arrest in Lincoln on Wednesday led to the discovery of stolen identification information.
Lincoln police located a stolen vehicle pulling into a driveway on Fuller Court last night at around 8:15 p.m.
Cristina Taylor, 36, was found to be the driver of the vehicle.
After conducting a search of the vehicle, officers found driver’s licenses and credit cards belonging to several people, at least two of which were reported as stolen.
Taylor was booked into the South Placer Jail for vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, and possession of personal identifying information with the intent to defraud.
