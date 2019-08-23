Comments
LODI (CBS13) – Police say a man on parole who ran and tried to hide during after a traffic stop in Lodi has been arrested.
The incident happened Thursday around 5 p.m. Lodi police say officers pulled over a suspect near Turner Road and Highway 99. During the stop, officers say the suspect got out and ran.
Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Lodi resident Arthur Baron, who was on parole.
A perimeter was set up and a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit responded to help look for Baron. He was soon found hiding in an embankment under an overpass and was taken into custody.
Baron is now facing charges of resisting arrest and a parole violation.
