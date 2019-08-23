STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton Police Department is searching for two individuals suspected of burglary at a hotel on the 100 block of W. Freemont Street.
Detectives say a man and a woman entered a hotel and walked through several floors checking door handles.
The suspects reportedly found one door that was partially open. Investigators say the two entered the room and stole several items including the keys to the victim’s 2019 silver Nissan Kick.
The suspects then reportedly left the hotel — the man driving away in a black truck, and the woman in the victim’s Nissan.
Stockton PD says the license plate number on the stolen car reads 8JXL238.
Authorities ask if anyone has any information related to this investigation to please contact Crime Stoppers or Stockton PD.
