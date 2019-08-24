Comments
MERCED COUNTY (CBS13) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Enforcement Team confiscated over 500 marijuana plants and more than 40 pounds of processed marijuana at illegal grows throughout the county.
The Sheriff’s Enforcement team investigated the illegal cultivation, manufacturing and processing of marijuana at eight separate locations.
Deputies also seized two shotguns and recovered a dismantled butane hash oil lab that included 60 cans of butane gas.
Butane gas is used to extract hash from pot plants and has caused several residences to explode and catch fire, said the Sheriff’s Office.
