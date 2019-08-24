VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Investigators with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on Friday in relation to an attempted homicide, kidnapping and robbery that happened two years ago in Vacaville.
Mark Alan Graham, 52, and Matthew Michael Quinn, 34, are accused of shooting a victim in the leg before taking off with cash and a truck and trailer full of marijuana plants.
Solano County deputies say the two men went onto a rural property on Gates Canyon Road in 2017 to rob the owners of their marijuana grow.
Graham and Quinn reportedly restrained two guards and shot one in the leg before committing the rest of the aforementioned acts.
Deputies said Graham attempted to flee when attempting to serve an arrest warrant.
The Sheriff’s Office said a DNA match helped solve this cold case.
You must log in to post a comment.