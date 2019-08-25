FOLSOM (CBS13) — Ann Hontz, 43, was arrested in Folsom early Sunday morning after attempting to grab an officer’s gun.
Folsom police responded to a call regarding a woman who entered the caller’s motor home on the 300 block of Natoma Street and refused to leave.
Upon officer’s arrival, Hontz jumped into the back seat of the patrol car and attempted to grab the officer’s firearm from its mount.
Swipe through below for more photos of the incident.
After a struggle, officers used a taser to detain the woman.
Officials said during the struggle Hontz was able to dislodge a live round from a secondary magazine on the officer’s rifle.
Hontz was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of resisting arrest and attempting to disarm an officer.
