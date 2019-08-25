Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — The Fairfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol aircrew put a stop to illegal sideshow activity on Friday night.
The illegal activity happened in the area of Huntington Drive and Stanford Court.
Drivers were doing donuts on the road and two cars were towed.
One person was booked into the county jail, said authorities.
Fairfield police say they hope video recording this type of dangerous activity can stop others from participating.
No injuries were reported.
