RENO (CBS13) — On Sunday morning, the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District lifted all ordered evacuations in the Long Valley Fire near Reno that started on Saturday.
The fire grew rapidly to 2,438 acres in size.
⚠️#LongValleyFire in Red Rock mapped at 2,438 acres, and is 50% contained. All evacuations have been lifted. Fire crews will be on site mopping up and securing fire perimeter today. Air support flying this morning. @blmnv @washoecounty @WashoeSheriff pic.twitter.com/zEhbwXJ8x0
— Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (@TMFPD) August 25, 2019
Just after 8:30 p.m Saturday night, the flames were reported at 1,500 acres and 0 percent containment.
Swipe through below for photos of the fire.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the flames destroyed at least one home and multiple outbuildings.
Truckee Meadows Fire said the fire is currently not active but is smoldering, and crews are on scene mopping it up.
