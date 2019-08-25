  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Long Valley Fire

RENO (CBS13) — On Sunday morning, the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District lifted all ordered evacuations in the Long Valley Fire near Reno that started on Saturday.

The fire grew rapidly to 2,438 acres in size.

Just after 8:30 p.m Saturday night, the flames were reported at 1,500 acres and 0 percent containment.

Swipe through below for photos of the fire.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the flames destroyed at least one home and multiple outbuildings.

Truckee Meadows Fire said the fire is currently not active but is smoldering, and crews are on scene mopping it up.

