TRACY (CBS13) – Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in front of a Tracy-area park.
The incident happened Sunday night, near Dove and Egret drives.
Tracy police say officers responded to the scene just after 9 p.m. to investigate of a report of a person bleeding. Officers soon found a man suffering from an unspecified traumatic injury in front of Gretchen Talley Park.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. His name has not been released, but police say was a 64-year-old Tracy resident.
Police say they are not going to comment on what kind of injuries the man suffered due to the nature of their investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.
Officers are expected to be in the scene through Monday morning.
