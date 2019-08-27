DAVIS (CBS13) – A suspicious package left near the Davis Joint Unified School District building prompted several streets to be closed for a time Tuesday morning.
The scene was along the 500 block of C Street, near Downtown Davis.
Davis Police Activity at 5th Street and C Street
The Davis Police are investigating a suspicious box at the 500 block of C Street this morning at 8 AM. Residents in the immediate area have been evacuated as a precaution/street closures in the area. Please avoid the area.
— City of Davis (@CityofDavis) August 27, 2019
Davis police say a suspicious package was left in the area, prompting the law enforcement response.
C Street from A to F streets were closed due to the incident. Traffic was diverted through downtown.
Police announced 5th Street had been reopened, but C Street between 5th and 5th remains closed.
