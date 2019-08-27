ESCALON (CBS13) – Police say a mother is apologizing for the panic her son caused when his drone apparently followed two boys as they walked home from school on Monday.
Escalon police said a resident reported the unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) followed their son and another boy as they walked home near Dent Elementary School in the 2100 block of Yosemite Avenue Monday afternoon.
The black medium-sized quadcopter drone reportedly followed the boys for a short distance and flew within feet of the children before flying away.
Tuesday, Escalon police announced that the drone appears to have belonged to a different boy and some friends who were looking at the construction at Dent Elementary. The boy’s mother, who came down to the police department, says her son saw the two boys waving at the drone, so he flew it down close to them.
The boy’s mother apologized for the panic the incident caused and has since taken away her son’s drone.
Police have said if anyone sees drones in the area of schools or being operated in an unsafe or suspicious way, notify the police department immediately.
