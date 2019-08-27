Comments
WALNUT GROVE (CBS13) — Two people have been arrested in the death of a 28-year-old man who was set on fire Monday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office.
The incident happened along the 14600 block of Isleton Road, between Walnut Grove and Isleton, Monday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a 28-year-old man was apparently set on fire and later succumbed to his injuries. The victim has not yet been identified.
The suspects have been identified as 27-year-old Martin Chavez and 26-year-old Martitsa Guerrero.
Detectives say there is no known motive at this time and they are still investigating the relationship between the suspects and the victim.
You must log in to post a comment.