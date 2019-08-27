SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city leaders approved two new homeless shelter proposals Tuesday night.
The approved shelters include a controversial proposal to put a pop-up homeless shelter next to the Meadowview Community Center, and a no-barriers shelter on Broadway and Alhambra under the W/X Freeway.
So proud of what we did as a City Council tonight. Votes in favor of both a shelter for adults under the W/X Freeway near Broadway and Alhambra and the women and children's shelter on Meadowview Road. @JaySchenirer @Steve4Sac @RickJenningsD7 @EricZGuerra @Jeff4sac @CM_AllenWarren
— Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) August 28, 2019
City leaders say the site next to the Meadowview Community Center could house up to 100 homeless single women and children in a tent structure fully-equipped with bathrooms, counseling, and on-site security.
City councilman Larry Carr represents the area and said the shelter does not belong next to the neighborhood’s community center. Despite his opposition, the proposal passed Tuesday night.
There are roughly 300 homeless women and children in Sacramento.
Steinberg also plans to put $1 million toward charities helping the homeless including St. John’s and City of Refuge.
