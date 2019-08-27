STOCKTON (CBS13) – The lastest on the deadly deputy-involved shooting in Stockton Tuesday morning.
4:49 p.m.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect in the deputy-involved shooting as 69-year-old Bobby Ray Moore.
Deputies confirmed the handgun Moore allegedly pointed at deputies Tuesday morning was loaded.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Moore was originally from the Carmichael area of Sacramento but had lived in Stockton for a few months.
12:15 p.m.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating after a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Stockton Tuesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened just after 7 a.m. along the 2600 block of Florida Avenue.
Deputies say they were called to the scene to investigate a report of a man with a gun. The man then pointed the gun at the deputies once they arrived, the sheriff’s office says, prompting the deputies to open fire.
.@CBSSacramento Deputies in Stockton arrive to this home, man is out in yard, pointing gun. Deputies open fire. Suspect later died. What else we know coming up at noon. pic.twitter.com/j3ZSLscHVO
— Dan Mitchinson (@dmitchinson) August 27, 2019
The suspect was hit; no deputies were hurt, the sheriff’s office says.
The suspect has been taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office says, and was later pronounced dead.
Exactly how many shots were fired is unclear.
