



OAK PARK (CBS13) — Fixin’ to try a new restaurant? Look no further than Oak Park.

Fixins Soul Kitchen hasn’t been open for more than a month and it’s already filled hungry patrons ready to try their mouthwatering menu.

Between the chicken and waffles, grit, okra, and fried green tomatoes, customers say it all passes the taste test.

“It has a great atmosphere, great ambiance. I think it’s going to be a big success here in Oak Park,” said Carl Payne.

Part of the secret behind the kitchen comes from someone who grew up here. Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson is as enthusiastic about the food at Fixins as he is about how it will feed the local economy.

READ ALSO: Kevin Johnson Opens New Soul Food Restaurant In Oak Park

“We have 70 jobs here. There’s about a $2 million economic impact that creates additional subsequent tax dollars for our community, so that’s huge,” Johnson said.

The part-owner said most of the people who work in the restaurant also live in Oak Park. He also has a five-year plan to keep the community satisfied, full, and fixin’ to come back.

“We’d like to be talking about restaurant two or three or something down the road,” Johnson said.

Fixins Soul Kitchen is also partnering with area schools to encourage disadvantaged kids to become interested in the restaurant industry.