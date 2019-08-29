Comments
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — An El Dorado Hills resident died Saturday while competing in the Tahoe Triathlon, confirmed the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to reports of a deceased man — confirmed as 64-year-old Mark Combs — in the area of Sugar Pine Point in South Lake Tahoe.
Combs, swimming as part of the event, reportedly called out for help from the water, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Rescue swimmers responded and retrieved Combs from underwater.
Despite life-saving measures, officials pronounced Combs dead on the scene.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy found Combs suffered from coronary artery disease.
