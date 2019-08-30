EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — In one of the most fire-prone regions in the state, voters said no to an important ballot measure that would have given them more fire protection.

The mail-in ballots for El Dorado County’s measure B are now official as the special election closed on Monday.

The results were surprising with 38 percent of residents saying yes, but a two-thirds vote was needed to pass.

Mike Campbell, president of the Eldorado County Professional Firefighters Association, thought the language made sense.

We were disappointed with the outcome,” said Campbell.

Measure B asked residents of Shingle Springs, Pollock Pines, Coloma and Placerville to agree to an annual tax increase of $94 to fully staff six fire engines. Three new crew members would be added instead of engines being staffed with just two.

Fire Association president Campbell said it was about safety.

“We thought we could deliver something to the public that would make them safer and would also make our firefighters safer by adding that third firefighter,” he said.

Erin Fowler who lives in Placerville was surprised that some residents voted no.

“I definitely would pay $96 to keep our area safe,” said Fowler.

She, like many residents, understood just how serious the fire danger can be,

“I know that my insurance got canceled because were in such a high fire area,” said Fowler.

“My road is one way in and one way out,” said Randy Bryant, a rancher from Lotus.

Even still, Bryant voted against measure B.

“They can find the money within what they already have. California [taxes] everybody to death,” he said.

The El Dorado County Fire District is considered a special district and receives no funding from the state or county.

“The only way we can get money is to go directly to our taxpayers and ask them directly which is what we did,” said Campbell.

The Taxpayers Association of El Dorado County had concerns on how the money would have been spent and wanted more citizen oversight. Campbell says it was never about receiving a blank check.

“Those that came to the meeting and read the actual ballot language citizen oversight is literally in the ballot language,” he said.

The 70 firefighters will continue covering the 300 square miles of the fire-prone region doing more with less and possibly going back to the public they protect for help.

The taxpayer group says they are willing to work with the fire district if they can get funding guarantees in any future tax proposals.