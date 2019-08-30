SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has found his official account hacked and sending racist and vulgar tweets to his 4.2 million followers.
The person tweeting from Dorsey’s account on Friday sent tweets such as “Hitler is innocent” and, using a vulgarity, asked “bald skeleton head,” referring to Dorsey, to unsuspend his account.
We're aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened.
— Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 30, 2019
Twitter says it’s investigating. The tweets were up for about 30 minutes before Twitter took them down. The company also suspended accounts that the hacker or hackers retweeted while they had control of Dorsey’s account.
The incident comes as Twitter and Dorsey have promised to improve the “health” and civility of discourse on the social media service, cracking down on hate speech and abuse.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.
Unbiased Community Catalog of over 21K Limited YouTube videos, including deleted content: “we show what they hide”
(Over 563K Views, then Limited/Hidden/Censored, then Deleted)
Why Interracial Relationships Are Pushed On White Women – Red Ice TV
https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=AaVk46xP5FQ