VALLEJO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Vallejo that left one person dead and four others injured, Vallejo police said.

At around 12:34 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, police received reports of a two-vehicle collision near Redwood Street and Valle Vista Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 1999 gold Nissan Maxima, which held two occupants, in the intersection with major front end damage.

The driver of the gold Nissan — a 23-year-old male — suffered minor injuries. The 23-year-old female passenger was not injured.

Officers said the driver of the gold Nissan had a suspended license.

Not long after, officers found the second vehicle, a black 2005 Nissan Altima that attempted to flee, near the Tuolumne Street and Panorama Drive.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle suffered a broken ankle and was taken into custody.

The black Nissan held three other occupants — all from Vallejo, including the driver. Two were male adults in their 40’s. One suffered a broken leg and the other had minor injuries.

The third occupant, described as a 33-year-old female, is the victim who died from injuries. Authorities said medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was declared dead on the scene.

Investigation showed the Nissan Maxima was traveling westbound on Redwood approaching Valle Vista. The Altima was moving eastbound on Redwood and attempted to make a left turn onto Valle Vista in front of the other vehicle.

After a short discussion, the driver reportedly got back in the Altima and drove away. The front passenger of the vehicle attempted to get away on foot but was detained shortly after.

Vallejo PD said drugs and alcohol were found in the black Nissan. The driver of the black Nissan did not have a valid license.

The identities of all parties involved have not yet been released, but police said several individuals remain hospitalized at this time.