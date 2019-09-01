Comments
MANTECA (CBS13) — A search is underway for an individual suspected of a bank burglary that happened early Sunday morning in Manteca, police said.
At 6:10 a.m., Manteca officers responded to a security company call advising of an alarm going off at Bank of the West at 150 Commerce Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found one of the building’s glass front doors smashed.
No suspect was located inside the bank.
Surveillance footage captured images of the suspected burglar.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult with dark short hair and about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was seen wearing a black leather jacket, a red shirt, tan pants and dark-colored shoes.