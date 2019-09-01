  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Manteca News

MANTECA (CBS13) — A search is underway for an individual suspected of a bank burglary that happened early Sunday morning in Manteca, police said.

At 6:10 a.m., Manteca officers responded to a security company call advising of an alarm going off at Bank of the West at 150 Commerce Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found one of the building’s glass front doors smashed.

(credit: Manteca PD)

No suspect was located inside the bank.

Surveillance footage captured images of the suspected burglar.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult with dark short hair and about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was seen wearing a black leather jacket, a red shirt, tan pants and dark-colored shoes.

Comments

Leave a Reply