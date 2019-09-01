



— One Sacramento woman’s online efforts to help the homeless proved so successful, she’s at it again.

Gloria Wadud set up a donation drive, and it turns out she’s good at getting people to give.

Out of the back of her SUV, she deliveries for the Sacramento homeless population that is in dire need.

“It’s just such a big need, its a real big need,” Wadud said.

Gloria Wadud spent this weekend with a team of volunteers handing out 180 tents to people in need.

Several weeks back she handed out 110 more.

“I won’t stop,” she said. “I need exactly 1,998.00 to purchase 110 tents to give to people living on the streets.”

The money to buy the tents is raised through her facebook page.

Wadud set up a “House the Homeless” donation drive and people responded.

CBS13 met up with her then too.

Wadud’s fundraising proved so successful, she decided to do it again.

“I started another fundraiser: House the Homeless part two,” she said.

This time, Wadud’s donated tents also came with a few extras.

“Everybody who gets a tent today is getting a bag with socks, toilet paper, deoderant [and] toothpaste,” Wadud said.

As Sacramento’s homeless crisis continues, one woman continues to help however she can.

To donate to the cause, go here.