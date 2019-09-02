  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:drugged driving, DUI, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol says they’ve arrested nearly 1,000 people so far this Labor Day weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Officers have been out in full force on this holiday weekend to crack down on impaired drivers – and they’re not just looking for drunk drivers, but also drugged drivers.

With the legalization of recreational marijuana in California, officers have been trained to look for clues of drug impairment as well.

“We still perform the field sobriety tests, just like you would with alcohol,” said Officer Vince Ramirez. “With marijuana, for example, we look at their eyes. We listen to the way they speak.”

Monday morning, CHP announced that their officers had already arrested 980 people so far under suspicion of driving impaired.

All available CHP officers are on duty for the Labor Day weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply