SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol says they’ve arrested nearly 1,000 people so far this Labor Day weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Officers have been out in full force on this holiday weekend to crack down on impaired drivers – and they’re not just looking for drunk drivers, but also drugged drivers.
Over this Labor Day weekend, CHP officers arrested 980 people for driving impaired. Although this weekend is coming to an end, our commitment to the people of California remains unchanged. #SafetyServiceSecurity #NoSafePlace#mondaythoughts
With the legalization of recreational marijuana in California, officers have been trained to look for clues of drug impairment as well.
“We still perform the field sobriety tests, just like you would with alcohol,” said Officer Vince Ramirez. “With marijuana, for example, we look at their eyes. We listen to the way they speak.”
All available CHP officers are on duty for the Labor Day weekend.