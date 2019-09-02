SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento police say made dozens of arrests after a protest blocked a Downtown Sacramento street on Monday.
Kaiser Permanente workers planned a Labor Day march on Monday. Organizers say the protest aimed to raise awareness over what they say is the medical giant’s unfair labor practices.
We are opening one lane of traffic on J street now so traffic is flowing on east bound J again as we make numerous arrests pic.twitter.com/duvCVme1Un
— Captain Norm Leong (@NormLeong) September 2, 2019
Protesters planned an act of civil disobedience in blocking the street near the Kaiser office along J Street.
The protest started around 11:30 a.m. J Street between 3rd to 5th streets saw a closure.
A little before noon, police announced that they had started making numerous arrests.
Kaiser Permanente officials wrote a statement after the demonstration that highlighted their commitment to working with labor unions.
“We may have occasional disagreement, but we always work through these challenges to align on common goals that are in the best interest of our members, patients, employees and the communities we serve,” Kaiser Permanente wrote.
In total, police say 54 people were cited and released after the protest.