SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A search is on for a missing woman considered at-risk due to dementia, police say.
Jovita Reyes was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday near the 300 block of Windward Way. She was driving a white 2002 Suzuki SUV with the California license plate number 7NYW369.
Sacramento police say Reyes, who is 90-years-old, is considered at-risk due to having dementia.
Reyes was wearing a blue t-shit and blue jeans when she was last seen.
Anyone who sees her is asked to contact authorities.
