Missing Persons, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A search is on for a missing woman considered at-risk due to dementia, police say.

Jovita Reyes was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday near the 300 block of Windward Way. She was driving a white 2002 Suzuki SUV with the California license plate number 7NYW369.

Sacramento police say Reyes, who is 90-years-old, is considered at-risk due to having dementia.

Reyes was wearing a blue t-shit and blue jeans when she was last seen.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact authorities.

Comments
  1. Marty Boyer says:
    September 2, 2019 at 10:29 am

    What are major cross streets? And you might want to edit the spelling of t-shirts as you posted above.

    Reply

Leave a Reply