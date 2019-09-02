Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say a woman has died after a crash in North Sacramento.
The crash happened early Monday afternoon near Juliesse Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard.
Exactly what led up to the crash in unclear, but Sacramento police said one vehicle was involved and the incident resulted in critical injuries. Police later announced that a passenger in the car, a woman in her 40s, had died in the crash.
Expect traffic to be impacted in the area, officers say. Drivers should try to find an alternate route.
More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.