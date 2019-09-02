  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:30 PMMom
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Tuolumne County News

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A 63-year-old Auburn man was arrested for indecent exposure Monday morning in Jamestown, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Early Monday, Deputies responded to several reports of a man touching himself in the view of the public in Jamestown and on the Highway 108 overpass behind a Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

Several families with young children were exposed to the sexual act while stuck in traffic, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A suspect matching the description was spotted leaving the area in a Toyota Prius.

Shortly after, Ronald Deason, 63, was arrested and identified by several witnesses.

Deason was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for indecent exposure with a prior.

Comments

Leave a Reply