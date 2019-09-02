Comments
TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A 63-year-old Auburn man was arrested for indecent exposure Monday morning in Jamestown, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said.
Early Monday, Deputies responded to several reports of a man touching himself in the view of the public in Jamestown and on the Highway 108 overpass behind a Lowe’s Home Improvement store.
Several families with young children were exposed to the sexual act while stuck in traffic, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A suspect matching the description was spotted leaving the area in a Toyota Prius.
Shortly after, Ronald Deason, 63, was arrested and identified by several witnesses.
Deason was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for indecent exposure with a prior.