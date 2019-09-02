WOODLAND (CBS13) — Plenty of Californians spent their hard-earned money on Super Lotto tickets hoping to be Saturday night’s lucky winner.

Woodland Raley’s assistant store team leader Toni Jones said she always joked with her employees if they won the jackpot.

“When it gets to 37, 38 million, people will pull together. And I’ve always joked, ‘Oh great, if you guys win when you’re on, call in tomorrow,’ ” Jones said. “Never did I think that I would have ever somebody do that!”

Well, on Sunday, Jones told CBS13 while laughing that the Super Lotto drawing was no laughing matter for one of her employees.

One of her employees won $9 million with her Super Lotto ticket from the Raley’s, but news came to her a little bit late.

Jones said the employee, who isn’t being identified at this time, left work on her lunch break, asked her spouse if they had won and they did.

The employee went back to work to break the news of this big payout.

“Out of nowhere behind me, she comes out and says I was the one who won the ticket,” Guillermo Munoz said. “And we were just like what and then she was just like shooting with like excitement.”

Jones said, “It’s amazing to think she works for four hours and then went home and found out she was a multimillionaire.”

Jones said the employee told her she was quitting her job at the grocery store following this massive win.

“When she quit, I did make a comment that you do realize you don’t have any medical benefits if you quit,” Jones said. “She kind of put her head on her shoulder and laughed at me.”

Her now-former coworker said this winning employee was deserving to get this life-changing ticket.

“She seems like a very nice genuine person. I’m just happy that she got what she got,” Munoz said.

“You can tell that at home she’s got a lot on her plate too,” Felix Castaneda said.

Jones told CBS13 there’s a formal announcement in the works for Wednesday to present the employee who won ticket.

“Just to know that somebody from this community won is great. But to realize it’s actually a team member that so deserves it…it’s just unbelievable,” Jones said.